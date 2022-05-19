Johnny’s Lawyer Just Subtly Responded to Rumors They’re Dating Amid His Trial With Amber

An interesting response. Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez is raising dating speculation again after an interaction with the paparazzi. Fans have speculated that the Pirates of the Caribbean star and his lawyer in his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard are dating, due to several questionable encounters throughout his trial.

When asked whether she and Johnny were dating by a TMZ paparazzo on May 17, 2022, Camille simply smiled. The lawyer kept her mouth shut and giggled as she was leaving the Virginia courthouse. Dating rumors between the two first started to circulate on TikTok, where fans started to theorize that the pair’s body language was very flirty. The two were seen chuckling with each other and grasping their hands together in passing. Social media users speculated that they wanted to keep everything on the down-low, but many caught on to the seemingly suspicious behavior.

However, a source told TMZ on May 10, 2022, that Camille is happily taken by another man. She’s currently dating a British real estate agent. The pair have been very serious for the past couple of months. However, Camille admires Johnny as her client. The source adds that Camille finds Johnny “funny and couldn’t help but laugh at some of his antics and/or his sense of humor.”

The insider also revealed that Johnny and Camille keep it very friendly when it comes to being in professional settings. “Everyone on the legal team is buttoned up, but they’ve all gotten very close to their client—it’s become both a professional relationship and a friendship.”

Recently, Camille interrogated Amber Heard on whether she had James Franco over the night before she filed for divorce from Johnny. Amber responded, “he was my friend and he lived next door, quite literally next door, and I had frankly exhausted my support network with my usual friends and was happy to welcome as much friendship at that time as I could possibly get.”

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp divorced in 2017 after two years of marriage. Amber wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 where she described her experiences with domestic abuse. Although she did not name anyone, the article was speculated to be about her marriage to Johnny. Johnny subsequently sued Amber for defamation, claiming that the op-ed had taken away opportunities such as his Pirates of the Caribbean role. The trial started on April 11, 2022, and is expected to end in the latter half of May 2022.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.