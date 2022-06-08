Johnny’s Lawyer Just Revealed If She’ll Reunite With Him After Winning His Trial Against Amber

A professional relationship. Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez is excited to see him again. The attorney and her client won their defamation case against Amber Heard on June 1, 2022. However, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was not in attendance at the verdict.

After her appearance on Good Morning America on June 8, 2022, Vasquez was approached by TMZ and was asked if she was going to see Depp again. She replied, “Of course!” She was then asked if she was a fan of his music. As she hurried into her car, she affirmed that she was indeed a fan.

During the verdict, Depp was across the pond in England for prior work commitments. A source told People magazine on June 1, 2022, “Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for today’s 3 p.m. verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom.” Depp played three shows with Jeff Beck in London on the weekend of May 27, 2022. He was also seen with ex-girlfriend Kate Moss backstage. Right before the verdict started, Depp was seen at Bridge Tavern in Newcastle, England. A regular patron of the pub Gary Spedding told People on June 1, 2022, that the actor was “in a great mood.”

Depp and Vasquez, meanwhile, sparked dating rumors when fans spotted the body language between the two during the trial. Fans made TikToks of the pair giving each other handshakes in lieu of a hug. The rumor mill continued when Vasquez was asked whether she and her client were dating by a TMZ paparazzo on May 17, 2022. Vasquez simply smiled and did not answer the question. However, Vasquez was later spotted leaving her Fairfax, VA hotel by TMZ on June 3, 2022, with her boyfriend, British executive Edward Owen.

Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million for defamation in 2019 after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post about her experiences with domestic abuse. Though there were no names mentioned, Depp claimed that the op-ed made him lose his acting jobs. Depp won the trial and was awarded $15 million in damages, while Heard won on one count of her countersuit and was awarded $2 million.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.