Kate Moss Was Just Seen at Johnny’s Concert After Rumors They’re Back Together Following Her Testimony

Rocking out together. Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were seen together at a concert in the United Kingdom amid his trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor performed three concerts in the U.K. after the testimonies concluded in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny performed in the U.K. for a series of concerts with musician Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall in London on the weekend of May 27, 2022. According to a report by OK! Magazine on June 1, 2022, Kate Moss was seen backstage with the musicians after the show. The sighting of the two comes a week after Kate testified in Johnny’s defamation trial against Amber Heard via video. When Amber mentioned rumors that she heard about the supermodel during the trial, Johnny’s legal team brought Kate, who dispelled rumors that Johnny pushed her down a flight of stairs when they dated in the ’90s. Because of her defense, many fans online speculated that the British supermodel and the Pirates of the Caribbean star were getting back together.

While she was on the witness stand, Amber referenced an alleged incident involving Kate and Johnny, where he allegedly pushed the model down a flight of stairs back when they were together in the ’90s. Amber mentioned the alleged incident when referring to a similar instance between herself and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, where she worried Johnny might try to push her sister down a flight of stairs during an altercation.

On May 25, 2022, Kate testified and denied the rumor that Johnny hurt her. “We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back,” she said under oath. “I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention. He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs.”

Kate and Johnny dated from 1994 to 1997. They were one of the most highly sought-after celebrity couples of the decade. However, the highs and lows of the relationship were always making headlines. One time, Johnny trashed his New York’s Mark Hotel room and was arrested for criminal mischief after an argument with Kate. After their public breakup, Kate said of the relationship in 2012 to Vanity Fair, “There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, ‘What do I do?,’ he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust.”

Johnny sued his ex-wife Amber for $50 million for defamation after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 describing her experiences of domestic abuse. Though no names were mentioned in the article, many people speculated the op-ed to be about Johnny. Johnny then claimed that the op-ed cost him his acting jobs such as his Pirates of the Caribbean role. On June 1, 2022, a verdict was reached where Johnny won the defamation case for $15 million. However, Amber Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages following her countersuit against her ex-husband for $100 million.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.