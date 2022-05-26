Johnny’s Trial Is Sparking Rumors He’ll Get Back Together With Kate After She Testified For Him

After his ex-girlfriend testified in court on his behalf, many fans are wondering: Are Johnny Depp and Kate Moss getting back together?

Some fans want them to. One fan tweeted, “I hope after this is over Johnny realizes KATE ..WAS THE ONE TO MARRY AS A LIFE PARTNER. I HOPE HE ☎️’s her up and ask her out on a dinner date and hold her tight whisper in her ear baby I love you get on his knee & Baby will you Marry me 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨👸.” Another fan referenced Johnny’s smile when he saw his ex pop up on the screen to testify via Zoom. “Did anyone notice how Johnny’s face lit up when he saw her? So sweet.” Johnny is currently speculated to be single, though he recently sparked dating rumors with his lawyer. Kate, for her part, is in a six-year-long relationship with Nikolai von Bismarck.

Kate was brought in to testify in Johnny’s defamation trial against Amber Heard, whom the actor is suing for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018 describing her experience with domestic abuse. Though she did not name any names, the article was speculated to be about Johnny, who claims the bad press cost him his acting jobs.

The British supermodel appeared in court to clear up related claims of domestic abuse made by the Aquaman actress. During a May 2022 court testimony, Amber referenced an alleged incident involving Kate and Johnny, where he allegedly pushed the model down a flight of stairs back when they were dating in the 90s. Amber mentioned the alleged incident when referring to a similar instance between herself and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, where she worried Johnny might try to push her sister down a flight of stairs during an altercation.

However, Kate denied Amber’s suggestion that Johnny ever pushed her down a flight of stairs. “We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back,” Kate said under oath via video. “I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention. He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs.”

The British supermodel and the Pirates of the Caribbean star were together from 1994 to 1998. The couple was notorious for their public arguments. During their relationship, Johnny was arrested for criminal mischief after trashing their hotel room at New York’s Mark Hotel.

The duo broke up due to scheduling conflicts. When looking back at their relationship, Kate told Vanity Fair in 2012, “There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, ‘What do I do?,’ he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust.”

Kate is just one of Johnny’s other exes who have reacted to the trial. Ex-wife Vanessa Paradis said that the allegations are “outrageous” and “distressing.” Ex-girlfriend Winona Ryder found the claims “extremely upsetting,” and ex-fiancée Jennifer Grey called their trial ​​”insanely sad.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.