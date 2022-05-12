There’s a Theory Johnny Is Dating a Lawyer From His Amber Trial—Here’s if They Have More Than a ‘Friendship’

Objection. Many fans on social media are speculating that Johnny Depp is dating his lawyer, Camille Vasquez, in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. Is this theory true?

Rumors of the lawyer and the Pirates of the Caribbean star started circulating on TikTok. The two were seen chuckling with each other in one clip posted onthe platform, and another TikTok highlighted that the pair were seen shaking hands in lieu of a hug. Despite all of these clues, Johnny and Camille are merely just colleagues. A source close to the lawyer told TMZ on May 10, 2022 that “everyone on the legal team is buttoned up, but they’ve all gotten very close to their client—it’s become both a professional relationship and a friendship.”

Nonetheless, the pair will continue to share professional and friendly moments. The source continued that Camille “finds him funny and couldn’t help but laugh at some of his antics and/or his sense of humor.” The source also added that the lawyer is dating by a British real estate agent, and has been in a serious relationship with him for the last couple months.

Johnny sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation in 2020 after Amber wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2019 about domestic abuse. Though she did not mention a name, it was speculated that the allegations were directed toward Johnny, whom she was married to from 2015 to 2017. Johnny claimed in court that the op-ed had tarnished his career and made him lose his roles such as his Pirates of the Caribbean role.

The trial started in April 2022 and has garnered so much attention from the public eye. Many of Johnny’s exes have reacted to the allegations such as Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis and Jennifer Grey. A source close to Johnny told HollywoodLife in May 2022 that the actor “is extremely grateful for his fans being so vocal on social media and in-person throughout this entire case. It has given him a renewed energy to keep fighting for what he feels is right.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.