Johnny Depp Changes Tattoo of Amber Heard’s Nickname from ‘SLIM’ to ‘SCUM’ Amid Divorce Proceedings

Note to self: Don’t have someone’s name (or nickname) tattooed to any part of your body, especially someplace like, oh, your knuckles. Case in point, Johnny Depp just debuted a new version of his “SLIM” tattoo—estranged wife Amber Heard‘s nickname—across his knuckles, and it now reads “SCUM.” Classy.

He also had a pinup-style tat of Heard across his arm blacked out, TMZ reports. As recently as May 30, when the photos above and below were taken, his knuckles still read “SLIM” as he performed with his band, the Hollywood Vampires, in Stockholm, Sweden. But not anymore.

Ever since Depp and Heard began divorce proceedings, it’s been nothing but ugly, with domestic violence allegations flying and police called multiple times, so it makes sense that Depp would want his former flame’s nickname off his fingers—stat.

This isn’t the first time he’s done this. Depp infamously changed his “Winona Forever” bicep ink to “Wino Forever” back when he and Winona Ryder called it quits in the ’90s. Harsh—but no hard feelings, apparently, because she just came to his defense last week. “I can only speak from my own experience, which was wildly different than what is being said,” Ryder told Time of Heard’s abuse allegations. “He was never, never that way towards me. Never abusive at all towards me. I only know him as a really good, loving, caring guy who is very, very protective of the people that he loves.” Seems as though she doesn’t hold the “Wino Forever” change against him after all these years, but let’s all hope that Depp lays off the girlfriend tattoos from now on.