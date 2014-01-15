Is Johnny Depp Engaged To Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp may be secretly engaged to actress Amber Heard, if her strange behavior at a Los Angeles restaurant Tuesday night is any indication. The gorgeous actress was spotted leaving the restaurant with her left hand stealthily covered, though some paparazzi reported spying a diamond ring on her finger.

The 27-year-old actress started dating Depp, 50, two years ago, after they met on the set of “The Rum Diaries”—Depp left his longterm girlfriend Vanessa Paradis in June 2012 to be with her. The couple hadn’t publicly acknowledged their relationship until the Golden Globes this past weekend, though.

While Depp and Paradis never married, the actor has actually walked down the aisle once before, early in his career to makeup artist Lori Anne Allison. They divorced in 1987, and he went on to get engaged to a succession of beautiful women: Sherilyn Fenn, Jennifer Grey, and Winona Ryder, but never made it down the aisle with any of them. He also dated Kate Moss for four (very, very attractive years), before settling down with Paradis and having two children.

Heard, on the other hand, had previously been linked to a female photographer Tasya van Ree.”I don’t label myself one way or another—I have had successful relationships with men and now a woman,” she told Metro UK in 2011. “I love who I love, it’s the person that matters.”