Johnny Depp 2009: Movie Star is Highest Paid in Hollywood

Jack Sparrow can bet all the gold deblooms in the Caribbean that he doesn’t need to worry about money anymore. Arrrrrrr. (That was a pirate noise.) In lieu of the start of filming Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, the fourth in the series, it was leaked just how much Johnny Depp will be paid. The amount? $35 million, making Depp the highest paid actor in Hollywood.

Although that is an incredible amount of money for one film (or for anything really, save your soul), Tom Cruise demands $18 million per film. Granted, we prefer Edward Scissorhands over the Scientologist anyday. Perhaps the pay increase is due to the fact that former costars Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom will not be returning for the next installment; all in all, Depp will collect close to $84 million for all four Pirate films.

Umm…..tweet us?