Johnny Cash Leaves Behind a Legacy

Some of my favorite memories I’ve had with my dad involve him reading The Hobbit to me at bedtime, building me a swing set, and taking me out to brunch at The B’Ville Diner every Sunday. There’s just something about your dad…which is why Roseanne Cash has released a covers album based on a list dad Johnny Cash once made for her of the 100 Essential Country Songs.

Including songs like “Miss the Mississippi and You” by Jimmie Rodgers, Bob Dylan’s “Girl from the North Country,” and the Carter Family’s “Bury Me Under the Weeping Willow,” the 12-track album is titled “The List.” Tweedy of Wilco and Neko Case collaborate with her on tracks.

A sweet and well-sung testament and ode to her father, “The List” is a good crash course for anyone interested in the old school, non-Taylor Swift country genre.