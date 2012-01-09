John Varvatos Grabs Up Green Day

John Varvatos: a brand that knows rock ‘n’ roll. From their bad-ass leather jackets to their events housing full on concerts, it’s a definite fact that Varvatos has an aesthetic that plays to the power of music. So, while the Spring 2012 fashion campaigns are slowly being released it’s no surprise that the brand tapped a seriously well-known rock band (and one that we thank for getting through our teenage angst) — Green Day.

Past campaigns have included bands The Roots, Alice Cooper and Iggy Pop just to name a few. The Creative Director spoke out saying “it’s portrayed in such an inspiring and beautiful way, but there’s so much danger and rebellion involved. It’s also incredibly rock ‘n’ roll to go to any lengths to have the best view of New York City — and to be so high.”

We couldn’t agree more. The images are exquisete and we’re in rock ‘n’ roll love! The images will be going up on Friday on John Varvatos’ website — so be sure to get your Dookie on and check it, we know we will!

[WWD]