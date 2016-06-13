Watch John Oliver’s Incredibly Emotional Tribute to Orlando Shooting Victims

John Oliver took a few minutes to address yesterday’s terrorist attack in Orlando at the start of his comedy show, “Last Week Tonight,” with an emotional speech, pointing out the pain after such a tragedy. “Look, it’s still early and details are still emerging, and right now this just hurts,” he began. He went on to say that the worst part about this type of suffering is that is has become familiar—after all, Paris suffered a similar attack late last year, in which terrorists targeted “everything that is wonderful about France: culture, music, restaurants.”

Oliver added that the terrorist in Florida likewise preyed on a location full of people celebrating the best of what America has to offer, dancing in the wee hours at a gay club’s Latin night in the theme park capital of the world. “For the record, I would happily embrace a Latin night at a gay club in the theme park capital of the world as the ultimate symbol of what is truly wonderful about America,” he said.

After the deadliest mass shooting in US history, which killed 49 and left 53 injured, according to the New York Times, it’s “hard to even know what to do,” Oliver pointed out. Then he aired a video that showed hundreds of people lined up outside an Orlando blood donation center, waiting to give blood to the victims. The video “reminds you that that terrorist dipshit is vastly outnumbered,” he said.

Here’s a similar video from Twitter to remind you of the kindness of strangers in the wake of disaster. And if you want to donate blood or help the victims in other ways, there are plenty of ways to do so.