John Mulaney Is Dating Olivia Munn Days After His ‘Heartbroken’ Wife Announced Their Divorce

Moving on. John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are dating, according to a source who spoke to People on Thursday, May 13. News of their rumored romance comes just days after the Big Mouth star announced his divorce from his wife of six years, Annamarie Tendler.

“This is very new, they’re taking it slowly,” a source close to John Mulaney, 38, told People. “They met at church in Los Angeles.” While not much is known about their relationship yet, it seems their connection began years ago when Olivia Munn, 40, admitted to the comedian that she was a fan of his.

“We were at a wedding together and I was like ‘Oh, my gosh, do you and your fiancée want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?’” the actress revealed during a HuffPost Live conversation in 2015. “At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, ‘So, you having fun?’ I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.” Munn went on to reach out to Mulaney via email, but according to her, he never replied. She joked, “I might’ve got the wrong email—probably. That’s what I tell myself.”

Still, that didn’t stop Munn from sending her well wishes to the SNL star when he entered rehab following a relapse in December 2020. “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this,” Munn tweeted at the time.

Reports of Munn and Mulaney’s romance come just three days after his estranged wife, Tendler, revealed that he decided to end their marriage after six years. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Tendler said in a statement at the time. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

The comedian, for his part, addressed the divorce through a spokesperson who spoke to Page Six. “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work,” the rep said in their statement.

Mulaney completed his rehab stay in February after a 60-day inpatient program. According to a source who spoke to Us in December, it was his decision to go to rehab. “It was a relief to his wife and family that he checked in,” the insider explained. “It was John’s decision. Plain and simple, John had too much downtime. He had too much time in his own head.”