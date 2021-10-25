John Mulaney & Olivia Munn May Have Broken Up 1 Month After Pregnancy News—Here’s How They Plan to Coparent

Rumors of a John Mulaney and Olivia Munn breakup have started circulating on social media less than a month after the pair announced they are expecting their first child together. But how much truth is there to all this speculation?

While it’s unclear if John and Olivia’s relationship is over for good, an October 23 report by Us Weekly seems to suggest that they could be headed in that direction. The couple, who reportedly started dating in May 2021 after Mulaney filed for divorce from his wife of six years, are facing lots of “uncertainty” in their relationship at the moment, according to a source who spoke to the site.

“This has been an imperfect relationship from the start,” the insider told Us Weekly, adding, “Even though Olivia’s going to be a wonderful mother and has great support behind her, Olivia’s friends just don’t see these two being a couple in a year’s time.” The source went on to note that the pair will definitely “make great parents,” but as of now, “nobody knows yet if they’re going to do that together or apart.”

It seems as though John and Olivia are still trying to figure things out at the moment, as the source explained, “Olivia and John still have to decide what kind of future they’re going to have together, if any. It’s a time of uncertainty, for both of them.” However, the pair may need some more time before coming to any conclusions. According to the source, John and Olivia “are a long way from deciding and locking in what their relationship is going to be going forward.”

Fans first started to speculate that John and Olivia broke up after celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi received an anonymous tip about an expectant couple who “called it quits” recently. “I’ve heard recently from a fairly reliable source that this B-C list celebrity and her baby daddy A list comedian have recently called it quits,” read the anonymous submission, which was posted on Friday, October 22 to the account’s Instagram Stories. “Source is a friend who works in publicity, so make of that what you will, but she heard they’re not attempting to fake the relationship for the public, but won’t be announcing either,” the submission continued.

The anonymous claim came just over a month after John and Olivia announced that they are expecting a baby together. The Saturday Night Life comedian confirmed the news on an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers on September 7. “I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife,” John said at the time, referring to his split from estranged wife Anna Marie Tendler. “Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we’re having a baby together.”