Olivia Munn Just Hinted at ‘Finding Out’ if She’s Having a Baby Boy or Girl With John Mulaney

Fans are already curious to find out the sex of John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s baby—and it looks like the same can be said for the mom-to-be!

Munn, 41, revealed in an interview with Access Daily‘s Mario Lopez that she hasn’t yet found out the sex of her first child with Mulaney, 39, but it’s something she’s already considering. Lopez, for his part, encouraged Munn to wait to find out the sex of her baby when they’re born—a decision that he and wife Courtney Laine Mazza made when it came to their three kids. “I haven’t decided if I’ll find out yet or not but I’ll take that to heart,” Munn said. “It’s a good surprise to find out; there’s very few surprises in life.”

The expectant mom went on to gush about how “amazing” her pregnancy has been thus far. “I’m feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing. There’s been a big ‘ol mom tribe that comes up,” Munn said during the Friday, September 10 episode of Access Daily. “I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There’s a really great dad tribe too. Everyone who comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me.”

Munn’s boyfriend John Mulaney, 39, was the one to confirm that she’s pregnant with their first child on an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday, September 7. Following his announcement, sources told Us Weekly that Munn has been in “great spirits lately” amid her pregnancy. “She’s always friendly but now it’s like she’s extra sweet and friendly, an insider told the site on Thursday, September 9.

The Newsroom alum is also feeling extra “protective and caring” when it comes to herself, according to the source. “She is very health-conscious, eats well and takes care of her body, so that is also telling of how her pregnancy will be,” the insider explained. “She would want her baby to also be healthy of course.” The source went on to add that Munn is going to be an “amazing mom” based on how nurturing she is with her dogs. “She’s very into rescue dogs, having two of her own, and animal adoption, so that translates into her being a hands-on mom,” the insider added at the time.

In her interview with Lopez, however, Munn revealed that her rescue pups haven’t caught on yet to the fact that she’s growing a baby in her belly. “I’ve actually been really surprised. People tell me that your dogs can pick up on those kinds of things but they’ve been walking over my stomach,” Munn said. “They don’t care. They have no idea what’s happening!”