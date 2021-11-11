John Mulaney Just Hired a New Lawyer to ‘Speed Up’ His Divorce Before Olivia Munn Gives Birth

Time for war. John Mulaney’s divorce from Anna Marie Tendler has gone on for long enough, and he wants it to be over by the time his girlfriend, Olivia Munn, gives birth.

Mulaney filed for divorce from Tendler in May 2021 after seven years of marriage. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.” Tendler told Page Six at the time. A source told Page Six at the time that Mulaney asked Tendler for a divorce in February 2021, the comedian claimed in an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers in September 2021 that he and Tendler separated much earlier in October 2020.

“I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife,” he said. “Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.” He continued, “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we’re having a baby together.”

Now, a year after their separation, Mulaney is ready to close the chapter on his marriage for good. A source told Page Six on November 11, 2021, that Mulaney had hired John Teitler of the New York City-based law firm, Teitler & Teitler, as his new divorce attorney. Along with the comedian, Teitler’s notable clients include Matt Lauer’s ex-wife, Annette Rogue, and Harry B. Macklowe’s ex-wife, Linda Macklowe, as well as executives at Goldman Sachs.

“John wants to speed things up and get the divorce done,” the insider said. “He’s becoming a father, so he switched to a new law firm with a reputation of being tough and efficient.”

As for Tendler, she’s represented by Eleanor Alter, a family law attorney at the firm Alter, Wolff & Foley, who represented Mia Farrow (in her custody battles against Woody Allen), Madonna, Robert De Niro, John Lennon, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. News broke of Munn and Mulaney’s relationship in June 2021. The couple announced their pregnancy in September 2021.

In October 2021, rumors swirled that the couple were on the rocks after less than a year together. “This has been an imperfect relationship from the start,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Even though Olivia’s going to be a wonderful mother and has great support behind her, Olivia’s friends just don’t see these two being a couple in a year’s time.” The source went on to note that the pair will definitely “make great parents,” but as of now, “nobody knows yet if they’re going to do that together or apart.”

The insider continued, “Olivia and John still have to decide what kind of future they’re going to have together, if any. It’s a time of uncertainty, for both of them.” The source also noted that the couple “are a long way from deciding and locking in what their relationship is going to be going forward.”