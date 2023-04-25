Who is John Mulaney Dating Now? She ‘Saved’ Him From Himself After Rehab

Scroll To See More Images

That’s HIS PARTNER! John Mulaney’s dating life has been under the microscope for basically his whole comedy career.

During his earlier Netflix specials in The Comeback Kid, the Sack Lunch Bunch creator talked about how great it was to call his wife, well his wife. “I married my wife. I love saying ‘my wife.’ It sounds so adult. ‘That’s my wife.’ It’s great, you sound like a person. I said it even before we were married.”

He’s pretty open about his relationships and who he’s with throughout his public life. So who is John Mulaney dating now?

Olivia Munn (2021 – present)

John Mulaney is currently dating Olivia Munn. Mulaney revealed that he met Munn at Meyers’ wedding to his wife, Alexi Ashe, in 2013. The comedian confirmed in September 2021 that he and Munn were expecting a baby together. “I packed a lot into this [year],” he said on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife. Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. … And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news! Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”

Munn gave birth to their son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney on November 24, 2021. On January 10, 2021, Munn took to Instagram to share a photo of Mulaney holding and kissing their newborn after the holidays. “The smooshiest smoosh 💋,” the new mom captioned the photo, which you can see below. Munn also added a note for any eagle-eyed fans who spotted the family’s Christmas decorations in the background of the photo: “And yep, our Christmas tree is still up 🙈,” she wrote.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Munn said of the speculation revolving around their relationship, “It’s definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way.” She continued, “They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don’t. There’s no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is.”

Mulaney gushed about his baby, girlfriend, and life in his Saturday Night Live monologue in 2021. “Life is a lot better and happier now,” he said. “I have a 12-week-old son. He is a pretty cool guy for someone who can’t vote. His legs are like little calzones, and I want to eat him.” “We were in the delivery room. My girlfriend had just given birth to him and he’s crying a little, so they bring him over to this warmer on the other side of the delivery room, and they put them on the warmer under this big bright light and light is just shining in his eyes. He just looks up at the light and … he was annoyed. But he didn’t say anything. I was like, ‘That’s my son.’ A polite man in an uncomfortable situation, but he’s not going to make a fuss.”

Anna Marie Tendler (2010 – 2021)

John Mulaney was married to Anna Marie Tendler from 2014 to 2021. They were first linked in 2010, and John talked fondly about his ex when they were together.

Mulaney and Tendler married in 2014 in the Catskills mountains in New York. Their friend and fellow comedian Dan Levy officiated the wedding and the New Kid in Town comedian recalled how he proposed to Tendler in The Pete Holmes Show. After a series of mishaps on a California beach as well as Holmes outrightly spoiling the surprise proposal, he proposed to her. “We sat in silence in the car,” Mulaney says. “Luckily my manager kept calling to tell me my pilot hadn’t been picked up.” After, he said that the proposal was “worth it.” In a now-deleted Instagram post, he posted, “May 9 2013. I had the ring in my hand, she turned around, and before I could say ‘will you..’ she said ‘wait do you have sunscreen on?’ She’s the f**king best.”

Tendler was a makeup artist and helped Mulaney and his friend Nick Kroll on their Broadway show Oh, Hello! In 2018, Mulaney did another bit about his wife at the time in his comedy special Kid Gorgeous. “[She goes], ‘Just don’t say that I’m a bitch and that you don’t like me.’ I would never say that — not even as a joke — that my wife is a bitch and I don’t like her. That is not true. My wife is a bitch and I like her so much. She is a dynamite, 5-foot, Jewish bitch and she’s the best.”

She also appeared in his Netflix special John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch and shared her views of what she’s afraid of. “My biggest fear is someone that I love dying a violent death, myself dying a violent death and snakes,” she said during the show.

Mulaney filed for divorce on July 2021. Though his reps said that John didn’t make a comment about the divorce. Tendler made a statement at the time: “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

During the COVID-19 Pandemic lockdowns, Mulaney relapsed into his drug addiction and his comedy friends staged an intervention in December 2020. He recounted in his comedy special Baby J that comedians like Bill Hader, Nick Kroll, Seth Meyers and Fred Armisen attended the intervention to advise him to go to rehab. He then went to rehab soon right after the intervention.

“It was a relief to his wife and family that he checked in,” a source Us Weekly at the time. “It was John’s decision. Plain and simple, John had too much downtime [in quarantine]. He had too much time in his own head.”

At the time of the divorce, a source close to Tendler denied that Mulaney asked her for divorce in October 2020 and instead asked her for a divorce in February 2021, when news broke of their breakup. The insider also claimed to Page Six that Mulaney had cheated on Tendler before went to rehab again in December 2020. “Anna Marie knew he was doing things with other women before he went to rehab in December. And his claims to friends that he was trying to protect her before he went away to rehab were rubbish, she didn’t need protecting,” the source said.

The insider continued at the time, “John was using Anna Marie to protect himself. But still, she was very heartbroken that he decided to end her marriage, she was heartbroken how it went down, it wasn’t something that she wanted, she wanted to work it out. I am sure this news about the pregnancy will be very difficult for her.”

Reflecting back on the divorce, Tendler told Harper’s Bazaar, “Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal,” she says. “In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the depth of where I could go.” She also said, “I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go?” she said. “And there is certainly something exciting about that.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, help is available. Call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for free, confidential support.

