John Mulaney Is Accused of Cheating on His Ex-Wife Before His Relationship With Olivia Munn

Fans want to know if John Mulaney cheated on Annamarie Tendler before Olivia Munn’s relationship with him. Mulaney and Tendler, an artist, met more than a decade ago and married in 2014.

They announced their divorce in May 2021 after seven years of marriage. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.” Tendler told Page Six in a statement at the time. Mulaney said in a statement via his rep, “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

In an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers on September 7, 2021, Mulaney revealed that his girlfriend, Olivia Munn, is pregnant with their first child. He also explained the timeline of his relationship with Munn and his past year. “I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife,” he said. “Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.” He continued, “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we’re having a baby together.”

Mulaney also revealed that he met Munn at Meyers’ wedding to his wife, Alexi Ashe, in 2013. A source close to Tendler, however, denied that Mulaney asked her for divorce in October 2020 and instead asked her for a divorce in February 2021, when news broke of their breakup. The insider also claimed that Mulaney had cheated on Tendler before went to rehab again in December 2020. “Anna Marie knew he was doing things with other women before he went to rehab in December. And his claims to friends that he was trying to protect her before he went away to rehab were rubbish, she didn’t need protecting,” the source said.

The insider continued, “John was using Anna Marie to protect himself. But still, she was very heartbroken that he decided to end her marriage, she was heartbroken how it went down, it wasn’t something that she wanted, she wanted to work it out. I am sure this news about the pregnancy will be very difficult for her.”

Another source also told Page Six that Mulaney started messaging other women on Instagram for “hookups” while he and Tendler’s relationship had issues during lockdown. “John really suffered through lockdown last year. Annamarie moved to Washington, DC, to work at the Smithsonian on a project and he was back in NYC and out of control,” the insider said. “He was DM’ing women on Instagram for hookups — whether he went through with anything, we don’t know—and by December he’d fallen off the wagon again and was abusing drugs and alcohol.”

The source continued, “This all followed a pattern—he and Anna Marie would break up and get back together again, he would get wasted and then he’d beg her to take him back. Sometimes, he told friends that he was so wasted that he had no recollection of even talking to these women.”

Another source also denied a People report in May that claimed that Mulaney and Munn met at a church in Los Angeles. “That was BS, and Twitter immediately called Olivia out on it, saying she’s known John for years. It isn’t entirely clear when their relationship started. There have been rumors for months about her being pregnant, and it all just seems like a very tight timeline.”

A source also told Page Six in July that Munn and Mulaney’s friends were already talking about her pregnancy. As for when Munn and Mulaney met, Page Six reported that they “first connected socially several years ago and remained friendly.” A celebrity agent who’s worked with Munn also told Page Six that they don’t believe the timeline that Mulaney presented of his and Munn’s relationship on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“I don’t think it’s any coincidence that John broke the news of Olivia’s pregnancy the way he did in terms of basically giving a timeline of his past few months — when he moved out of his house, how it was the spring when he fell in love with Olivia,” the agent said. “It seems to me that he is going to great lengths to dispute the idea that he cheated.” The agent continued, “She has a demonstrated history of hanging out with and spending time with SNL guys, so no way did their paths not cross, and there is the video of them together back in 2017.”