John Mulaney’s Ex-Wife Just Called Mother’s Day ‘Weird’ as Olivia Munn Celebrates Her First

Celebrating differently. John Mulaney’s ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler just shaded Mother’s Day as Olivia Munn celebrated her first as a mother. Both Anna and Olivia made Instagram posts about how they felt about the holiday celebrating moms.

Anna posted a portrait of herself with her French bulldog, Petunia, that was taken in March 2021. “A photograph for everyone who feels all the weird vibes on this day. It’s ok to sit with those,” she captioned the post on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

The artist’s post just months after her and John’s divorce was finalized in early 2022. Anna confirmed their breakup after seven years of marriage with a statement to The New York Post in May 2021: “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery,” she said at the time. Their separation came five months after John checked himself into rehab for 60 days for alcohol and drug abuse.

John, meanwhile, moved on with Olivia Munn after he separated from Anna in May 2021. The Kid Gorgeous comedian and the Magic Mike actress confirmed that they were expecting a baby together during John’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September 2021. Olivia gave birth on November 24, 2021, to a healthy baby boy named Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.

On Sunday afternoon, Olivia posted a picture on Instagram of herself eating a bucket of fried chicken to kick off her Mother’s Day celebration. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there, but especially to the moms who are struggling with post partum depression/anxiety, still wearing their maternity clothes because you’ve realized that the snap back is bulls–t and so unreal, and feel insecure as they scroll through Insta today realizing they don’t have the energy, creativity or brain power to post a beautiful pic of motherhood,” she captioned.