John Mayer’s Very Own Wonderland

He croons about the beauty of a comfortable, broken-in relationship, and John Mayer has clearly taken those ideals and incorporated them into his new NYC apartment. The musician has opened his doors to Elle Décor, and we were pleasantly surprised by the grace and simplicity of his interior. Tidy, modern, with a hint of rock star, the SoHo loft was designed by no other than Giorgio Armani, after being specifically solicited by Mayer for the task.

Mayer said he felt that, “If my apartment could make me feel the way I do in Mr. Armani’s suits, life would be really wonderful.” Nods to his idols, Jimi Hendrix, Thelonious Monk, and Miles Davis among them, line the walls; other art includes prints by Andy Warhol and childhood photos.

.