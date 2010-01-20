John Mayer Wants To Sleep With Jennifer Aniston Again

So wait, John Mayer does possess an ounce of decency when it comes to dating and ex-girlfriends? Mayer sat down with Rolling Stone magazine to reveal his 20/20 hindsight regarding his romances with Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Simpson…and it sounds like there are a lot of things he wishes he could take back.

When it comes to his high-profile breakup with Jennifer Aniston, now 41, Mayer (who was 30 when the pair met in 2008) says he knows he was messing with America’s sweetheart. “I’m the a**hole,” he says about his breakup with Aniston. “I burned the American flag. I basically murdered an ideal.”

Mayer says it’s put his reputation in the toilet with women everywhere; that he has no choice but to try to get with women he’s already had relationships with because no one else wants to date him. “All I want to do now is f— girls I’ve already f—ed, because I can’t fathom explaining myself to somebody who can’t believe I’d be interested in them. I’m too freaked out to meet anybody else.”

(Maybe he could stop referring to sex as a “f—“…maybe that’d be a good start?)

However there is one consideration John Mayer makes that appears rather respectful to his old flames (and, we might add, very un-Tiger Woods-esque). Mayer says that if he hooks up with low-grade girls now, it’s disrespectful to his exes like Jennifer Aniston. “I met a girl one time in Vegas. Her name was Dimples,” he reveals to Rolling Stone, “and the ‘s’ in Dimples was a dollar sign. I have this weird feeling, a pride thing, for the people I’ve had relationships with. I still feel like I’m with them, in the sense that if I f—ed Dimples, what does that say about someone like Jen? I feel like it’s all connected. How could I ever cosmically relate these two people?”

And here he explains dumping Jennifer Aniston and the karmic connection dating skanky girls would have: “What would I be saying to Jen, who I think is f—ing fantastic, if I said to her, ‘ I don’t dislike you. In fact, I like you extremely well. But I have to back out of this because it doesn’t arc over the horizon. This is not where I see myself for the rest of my life, this is not my ideal destiny,’ and then I see myself fucking Dimples? What does that say for my case?”

If he hadn’t used the F word to refer to the most intimate exchange two people can share, we’d swear aliens had captured John Mayer. The only entity we can think of who’s been a bigger jerk toward Jennifer Aniston than John Mayer is the New York Times blogger who said Jen looked fat at the Golden Globes.

