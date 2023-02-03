John Mayer Tickets to the Solo Acoustic Tour Are Sold Out—Here’s How to Still Go & For a Discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been a fan of his music for the past 20 years, you may be wondering where to buy John Mayer tickets to the Solo Acoustic Tour and for a discount.

Mayer announced his fifth headlining tour, the Solo Acoustic Tour, on social media in January 2023. The tour—which follows his past four headlining tours: The Battle Studies World Tour, the Born and Raised World Tour, the John Mayer 2008 Summer Tour and The Search For Everything Tour—is Mayer’s first all-acoustic tour and will feature both new and old hits. “Solo Tour 2023. Just like the early days. I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there… John,” Mayer tweeted at the time along with the tour’s poster.

In an Instagram post at the time, Mayer explained that he wanted to do an all-acoustic tour to honor his musical roots. “I’m going on a solo arena tour. I began my career on stage with only a guitar and a microphone,” he wrote. “A lot has changed since then, but I knew one day I’d feel it in my heart to do an entire run of shows on my own again, just like those early days. It took a couple of decades, but I feel it now. I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano.” He concluded the post, “Hope to see you there… John.”

So…how can fans buy John Mayer tickets to the Solo Acoustic Tour? Read on for where to buy John Mayer tickets to the Solo Acoustic Tour—and how to score a discount.

How to buy John Mayer tickets to the Solo Acoustic Tour

Where can fans buy John Mayer tickets to the Solo Acoustic Tour? John Mayer tickets to the Solo Acoustic Tour went on sale in February 2023 and sold out almost immediately. While John Mayer tickets are almost sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy John Mayer tickets so you don’t miss the Solo Acoustic Tour.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “John Mayer“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Solo Acoustic Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “John Mayer“ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Solo Acoustic Tour!

When John Mayer tickets restock, visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ John Mayer “ Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Solo Acoustic Tour!

What are John Mayer’s Solo Acoustic Tour dates?

What are John Mayer’s Solo Acoustic Tour dates? The Solo Acoustic Tour runs for two months and starts at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on March 11, 2023, and ends at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, on April 14, 2023. See John Mayer’s full Solo Acoustic Tour dates below.

March 11, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center

March 13, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden

March 15, 2023 – New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden

March 18, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ PPG Paints Arena

March 20, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

March 22, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan @ Little Caesars Arena

March 24, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena

March 25, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHous

March 27, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia @ State Farm Arena

March 29, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri @ Enterprise Center

March 31, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois @ United Center

April 1, 2023 – St. Paul, Minnesota @ Xcel Energy Center

April 3, 2023 – Denver, Colorado @ Ball Arena

April 5, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Footprint Center

April 6, 2023 – Palm Desert, California @ Acrisure Arena

April 8, 2023 – Sacramento, California @ Golden 1 Center

April 10, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Rogers Arena

April 11, 2023 – Seattle, Washington @ Climate Pledge Arena

April 14, 2023 – Los Angeles, California @ Kia Forum

Who are John Mayer’s Solo Acoustic Tour opening acts?

Who are John Mayer’s Solo Acoustic Tour opening acts? Mayer’s Solo Acoustic Tour opening acts are Lizzy McAlpine and Alec Benjamin. Alpin is a singer-songwriter who is best known for songs like “Ceilings,” Doomsday” and “Hate to Be Lame.” Benjamin is also a singer-songwriter who is best known for songs like “Let Me Down Slowly,” “Water Fountain” and “Devil Doesn’t Bargain.” Mayer’s opening acts also include a surprise guest who’s yet to be announced. See the dates each of John Mayer’s Solo Acoustic Tour openings acts are performing below.

Lizzy McAlpine

March 11, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center

March 13, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden

March 15, 2023 – New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden

March 18, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ PPG Paints Arena

March 20, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

March 22, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan @ Little Caesars Arena

Special Guest TBA

March 24, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena

March 25, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHous

March 27, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia @ State Farm Arena

March 29, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri @ Enterprise Center

March 31, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois @ United Center

April 1, 2023 – St. Paul, Minnesota @ Xcel Energy Center

April 3, 2023 – Denver, Colorado @ Ball Arena

Alec Benjamin

April 5, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Footprint Center

April 6, 2023 – Palm Desert, California @ Acrisure Arena

April 8, 2023 – Sacramento, California @ Golden 1 Center

April 10, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Rogers Arena

April 11, 2023 – Seattle, Washington @ Climate Pledge Arena

April 14, 2023 – Los Angeles, California @ Kia Forum

