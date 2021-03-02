John Mayer Just Responded to Taylor Swift Fans ‘Berating’ Him For Their Breakup

Don’t mess with Swifties. John Mayer responded to Taylor Swift fans after backlash to his TikTok account. The “Daughters” singers joined TikTok on Monday, March 1, and posted his first two videos.

Mayer’s first TikTok video was a clip where he jokes about how little he understands about the social media platform. “Can someone tell me how to flip the camera? Mayer says, as his phone pans over a backpack in his car and the center console. “How do use tik tok ## how do you use tik tok google.con how to use tik tok,” he captioned the video.

His second video seemed to be an indirect response to Swift fans who flooded the comments of his first TikTok with negative messages about the way he allegedly treated her when they dated in 2009. The video saw him nodding as he seemed to take in endless criticism. “POV: You’re berating me and I’m hearing you out,” he captioned the video.

As for what Swifties wrote, well, many fans just took to Mayer’s TikTok to warn him about how the social media platform wasn’t safe for him as one of Swift’s exes. The two were rumored to date in 2009. Their relationship is believed to be the inspiration for Swift’s 2010 song, “Dear John,” in which she details a toxic relationship with an older man.

“you’re not safe here john,” one fan commented on Mayer’s TikTok. Another wrote, “taylor would know how to flip the camera.” One more person commented, “bestie this is not a safe space for you.” Yet another person wrote, “Tiktok knew what they were doing putting this on every Taylor Swift stans FYP.”

In “Dear John,” Swift sang about how she was “too young” to be messed with by a much older ex. “Dear John, I see it all now that you’re gone / Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with? / The girl in the dress, cried the whole way home, I should’ve known,” she sings.

In another part of the song, Swift slammed her ex for treating her the same way he treated other women he’s dated. Mayer has also been linked to celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Simpson. “You are an expert at sorry / And keeping the lines blurry Never impressed by me acing your tests / All the girls that you’ve run dry,” Swift sings.