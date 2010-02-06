John Mayer & Taylor Swift Dating?

Sorry boys, but it seems that country music’s most eligible bachelorette is off the market once again. Word on the street is that shortly after Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner called it quits in December, Swift was spotted getting cozy with serial womanizer John Mayer.

After having collaborated with Swift on “Half of My Heart” for his latest album “Battle Studies,” in November, 32-year-old Mayer has decided to put the twelve year age difference behind him and give the 20-year-old country cutie a chance. Not that this would be a first for Mayer who has proven to be an equal opportunities dater counting Jennifer Aniston and Cameron Diaz as former flames.

US Weekly reported that the pop duo enjoyed a two-hour dinner at Nashville’s Bistro Cabana on January 24. After moving out of her parents’ home in December to her new digs in Tennessee, Swift subsequently broke it off with Taylor Lautner to make Taylor squared a single Taylor once again. But it seems that she’s doing just fine, according to a source who claims “She was sitting on John’s lap. Her arms were around him and she was talking in his ear,” says the source. “They were acting like teenagers.”

The question remains: Why hasn’t Mayer tweeted about this budding romance? We all know the crooner has a tendency to wear his heart on his proverbial sleeve via the social networking site. Just watch what you say John, you don’t want to turn into Joe Jonas.



More News We Love:

Jessica Stam Stars in Spring Nina Ricci Ads

Reese Witherspoon Dating Again

Eva Longoria and Tony Parker Pose as a Duo for London Fog Campaign