John Mayer News: Taking a Break from Dating (Plus 12 Signs You Should Too)

Guess who’s taking a much needed break from relationships?! And no, it’s not Jude Law… Undeniable heartthrob, John Mayer, declared that after his failed attempts at relationships with well-known celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Simpson, he will cease and desist from his once serial dating habits and remain unattached for the New Year.Don’t get too sad ladies–we are sure that like most New Year’s resolutions, this one won’t last for long…

Can’t seem to make a relationship stick? Here are 12 signs that you should take a break from dating too.

1. You can’t (or won’t) commit…

If you constantly find yourself crushing on a new guy/girl every other day, you might have a problem. Step away from the scene; it will still be there when you’re finally ready to handle a more mature outlook on relationships.

2. You like your current crush’s best friend…

So the guy/girl you think you like has a really hot best friend and now you kind of like him/her a little bit more… This NEVER turns out well, so stop while you’re ahead (or behind) and dump both. Pursuing a situation like this will most likely cause you to lose both of them.

3. Your guy/girl is a jerk…

Face it, the current significant other you think you’re seeing is a selfish loser who treats you more like a booty call than a girlfriend or boyfriend. This person only has time for you when it works for them. If you’re not a priority, move on! Hang out with your friends and focus on yourself for a while to ensure you won’t fall for the next jerk.

4. Your crush doesn’t feel like having a relationship right now…

If you’re ready to take the next step in your relationship, but your crush isn’t, that’s a red flag. Get out! This person is a player and you should jump ship before you get too emotionally involved.

5. You’re bored…

Not enough spark in your relationship? This isn’t a good sign, because 99.9 percent of the time nothing is really going to change. Either you have chemistry or you don’t. Don’t just date someone out of pure boredom; it’s a huge waste of time. Instead use that time to figure out what it is that makes you excited before you get involved with the next suitor that comes your way.

6. Your crush constantly annoys you…

Your relationship is proving to be a bust, and you only found it out after the “honeymoon” stage. So what if it’s only been a month–you’ve got to do what’s best for you and all signs are pointing to STOP.

7. They’re too clingy…

If you run into a clinger it’s only going to get worse, so unless you’re into that, we suggest that you move on–quickly.

8. You have other commitments…

You’re a busy,independentwoman/man and don’t have time for the often petty arguments that come with relationships. If you can’t give your significant other enough love and attention to make both of you happy, get out. This will only cause unneeded stress in your already busy lifestyle.

9. You’re still hung up on your ex (and they won’t take you back)…

Okay, so you’re in love with your ex andobsess over him/her every waking (and maybe non-waking) moment. If this is you, then you really need to get a life…your very own life that is relationship-free. Don’t try and use another person to get over the ex. Number one, it’s not nice; number two, it won’t work.

10. Clubbing isn’t looking good on you anymore…

Looking a littlehaggardlately? In case you didn’t know, the LiLo club look (think photos of her on the runway after the Ungaro show… SCARY) isn’t in. Take a breather and more importantly, start taking care of yourself.

11. You need a job…

If you don’t have very much money at the moment to spend on yourself, much less another person, this probably means you need a job. So get one and give up on dating for a while.

12. John Mayer’s doing it, you should too…

John Mayer is (kind of) a cool guy, whodefinitelyknows how to make ladies swoon, so why not follow suit and take a break.