John Mayer Loves the Lakers, and We Love John Mayer

The NBA season is heating up and accordingly ,celebrities stepped out to support the LA Lakers last night at the opening game of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets. Joining courtside regulars Jack Nicholson, Spike Lee and Leonardo DiCaprio at the Staples Center were Drew Barrymore, John Mayer and Justin Timberlake. Drew, who took producing partner Chris Miller as her date, must have headed our advice, she was looking like her usual hippie chic self last night in black Helmut Lang pants, Gucci sandals, and a purple print Tucker blouse. (Shopbop has a huge selection of Tucker that you check out here).

The star-studded crowd was a lucky charm for the Lakers, they beat the Nuggets 105 to 103, taking the lead in the finals.