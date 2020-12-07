John Mayer Liked This Photo of His Ex Jennifer Aniston & Fans Think He’s Still Lurking

Over ten years after their breakup, John Mayer is liking Jennifer Aniston’s photos on Instagram—but not just any photos. As if liking photos your exes post isn’t already murky territory, Mr. Mayer over here was caught liking flicks of The Morning Show actress posted from a fan account. Which probably means A) he was lurking through her tagged photos, or B) he otherwise wound up on a Jennifer Aniston fan page all of his own volition. Needless to say, fans aren’t letting him live it down.

As for the post itself, Mayer, 43, double-tapped on one from the @jenniferanistonfaniston page on Instagram, which features photos of his ex riding a bicycle. “I just can’t with these pictures,” the fan page captioned the series of shots. Clearly, neither could Mayer—and it didn’t take long for fans to notice. “John Mayer liked,” one fan commented, to which the fan page replied, “I NOOOOO.” Another shocked follower asked, “WHY DID @johnmayer LIKE THIS?!?????” While we may never hear the answer from Mayer himself, it seems to prove that the “Friends, Lovers or Nothing” singer is, well, at *least* friends with Aniston all these years later.

The Friends alum, 51, dated the singer in the late 2000s. Their relationship was on and off until they called it quits in 2009. Following their first breakup in 2008, Aniston spoke to Vogue about Mayer’s decision to announce their split. “He had to put that out there that he broke up with me,” she said at the time. “And especially because it’s me. It’s not just some girl he’s dating. I get it. We’re human.”

“But I feel seriously protective of him and us. Trust me, you’ll never see that happen again from that man,” Aniston added. “And it doesn’t take away from the fact that he is a wonderful guy. We care about each other. It’s funny when you hit a place in a relationship and you both realize, We maybe need to do something else, but you still really, really love each other. It’s painful. There was no malicious intent. I deeply, deeply care about him; we talk, we adore one another. And that’s where it is.”

Meanwhile, after the pair officially called it quits in 2009, Mayer revealed that the split really took a toll on him. “I’ve never really gotten over it,” he told Rolling Stone in 2010, “it was one of the worst times of my life.”