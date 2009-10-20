John Mayer Celebrates His Birthday with Friends, Aniston is a No-Show

Last night John Mayer celebrated his birthday at 1Oak, a trendy club on 17th Street in New York’s Meatpacking District, regularly visited by A-list celebrities. The affair was basically a guy’s night out, as Mayer celebrated with Entourage’s Jeremy Piven, SNL’s Seth Meyer, and Stephen Dorff. We wish someone tipped us off last night; we would have filled 1Oak with an overload of female friends for Mr. Mayer.

Jennifer Aniston, who has been on-and-off-again with Mayer this past year, failed to attend her ex-boyfriend-turned-friend’s celebration. However, he didn’t seem to mind as he fed his birthday cake to model Paige Butcher and danced the night away.