John Lennon Biopic Nowhere Boy Trailer Premieres

A trailer for the upcoming John Lennon biopic, Nowhere Boy was just released. Shying away from the young Beatles’ music, Nowhere Boy hones in on the relationship John Lennon had with his Aunt Mimi who raised him and his mother. Naturally recognizable characters such as Paul McCartney filter into John’s life as he develops his musical career.

Anyone else think the guy starring as John Lennon kind of looks like he belongs in the Jonas Brothers? No? Just me? Alright… Moving right along…

Nowhere Boy debuts in the UK on December 25.