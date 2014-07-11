This New John Legend Video Featuring Laverne Cox Will Make You Cry

John Legend may have just out-Dove-ed Dove with the video for his new single, “You & I (Nobody in the World),” which features a slew of women—from “Orange Is the New Black” star Laverne Cox and Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen to a slew of non-famous “real women”—look at themselves in the mirror.

Spoiler: you’ll probably get more than a little misty watching the video, which celebrates an extraordinarily diverse range of female beauty—from a women revealing her mastectomy to a boxer with a broken nose. (We pretty much broke down crying, we’re not ashamed.) Of course, the video is set to Legend’s signature crooning, “You’re my one and only girl … all of the stars, they don’t shine brighter than you are,” which can’t help but tug on heartstrings.

Watch the video for the single below—and watch for additional cameos from comedienne Tig Notaro and actress Tatyana Ali. If you start tearing up, remember, we warned you!