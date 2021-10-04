John Legend’s Net Worth Makes Him Richer Than This Surprising ‘Voice’ Coach

For someone known for his EGOT status, it may come as a surprise that a huge chunk of John Legend’s net worth comes from something other than his own work in the studio. The “All of Me” singer actually has his salary on The Voice to thank for a large portion of his net worth—but that wasn’t always the case.

Long before he joined The Voice in 2019, Legend had already cemented his place as one of the most respected singers and songwriters in the music industry today. With several studio albums already under his belt, Legend has received over 30 nominations by the Recording Academy—and of those nominations, Legend has taken home 12 Grammy Awards. He also has one Emmy Award, an Oscar for his 2014 hit “Glory” and one Tony Award for his production of Jitney, which won Best Revival of a Play in 2017.

Clearly, these are wins all around. But many fans are wondering how this notoriety translates to John Legend’s salary on The Voice, along with John Legend’s net worth at large. Keep on reading for everything we know.

How much does John Legend make on The Voice?

John Legend has appeared as a coach since season 16 of The Voice, which premiered in 2019. At the time, Legend joined judges Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton on the NBC singing competition. Legend’s team won during season 16 of The Voice, which evidently gave the singer the push to remain on the series following fellow coach Levine’s exit that year. But how much is he getting paid to lend his expertise and lead his team to victory again one day?

According to multiple reports, Legend makes an estimated $13 million per season of The Voice. Given that two seasons of The Voice air per year, this puts Legend’s salary at around $26 million. This happens to be the same amount country crooner Shelton makes, whereas their fellow coach Clarkson is estimated to earn slightly more at around $15 million per season. These pale in comparison to newcomer judge Ariana Grande, however, who is slated to earn a whopping $20 to $25 million per season. But Legend’s salary on The Voice is still quite impressive, as it’s already earned him over $65 million since joining the series.

What is John Legend’s net worth in 2021?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, John Legend has a reported net worth of $75 million as of 2021. It’s worth noting that Legend’s net worth is combined with earnings shared with his wife Chrissy Teigen, whom he married in 2013. Though he earns less per year on The Voice, Legend’s net worth still makes him richer than his fellow Voice judge Kelly Clarkson, who is only worth a reported $45 million as of 2021. Legend’s net worth is amassed from not only his work on The Voice, but also from his longstanding music career, television roles and production and acting credits throughout the years.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. Here’s how to watch it for free.

