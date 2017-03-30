StyleCaster
John Legend Just Shaded Kim Kardashian's Twitter Troll in the BEST Way

John Legend Just Shaded Kim Kardashian’s Twitter Troll in the BEST Way

John Legend Just Shaded Kim Kardashian’s Twitter Troll in the BEST Way
Photo: Getty

We love the little double-dating lovefest that is John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West. It’s truly the best. That time the four of them came together at brunch to meet Legend and Teigen’s baby, Luna, was the stuff of royalty dreams. A true meeting of the minds.

And so, when Kardashian was the victim of a Twitter troll and Legend came to her defense like a knight in shining armor, we were all like 👏👏👏 but also deeply unsurprised because they’re already rolling deep in #friendshipgoals.

Here’s how it all went down. Lots of news outlets have been reporting that Kardashian and West might try for baby no. 3, which one troll had a serious problem with.

img 2392 John Legend Just Shaded Kim Kardashians Twitter Troll in the BEST Way

Photo: Twitter

img 2393 John Legend Just Shaded Kim Kardashians Twitter Troll in the BEST Way

Photo: Twitter

Never one to take a troll sitting down, Legend clapped right on back—and put the troll exactly in their place. (Back under the bridge from whence they came.)

img 2395 John Legend Just Shaded Kim Kardashians Twitter Troll in the BEST Way

Photo: Twitter

It seems as though Legend had learned from Teigen well. Any more Kardashian haters? Direct your commentary directly to Legend.

