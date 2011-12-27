John Legend Is Engaged To Model Chrissy Teigen

It was a merry Christmas for John Legend, whose girlfriend of five years said “yes” when he popped the question this past weekend.”John Legend and his girlfriend, model Chrissy Teigen, got engaged over the holidays while vacationing in the Maldives,” Legend’s rep, Cindi Berger, told People.

Chrissy, who appeared on the season finale of Bravo’s Mad Fashion, is a talented chef who doesn’t play around, so my immediate wondering is about the wedding’s cuisine. Of course, since they got engaged two days ago (I’m guessing it was on Christmas because Teigen tweeted a “:)”), they probably haven’t thought about this at all. But I have.

I want the two lovebirds to have a deep fried extravaganza, replete with pork belly andPatrn, and I know they will deliver. Congratulations you two! In an industry riddled with divorce and deceit, I love to see a couple who can make it work.