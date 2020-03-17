John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Made Up Lyrics to ‘The Office’ Theme Song & It Was Everything

In a time of darkness, at least we have John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who sang The Office theme song in an Instagram Live concert to distract us from the coronavirus crisis and keep us entertained while most of us are bored out of our minds in quarantine.

The song request was made by Jenna Fischer and Mindy Kaling, who played Pam Beesly and Kelly Kapoor respectively on the NBC sitcom. The actresses asked Legend and Teigen to make up lyrics to NBC sitcom, but John misunderstood the request as Jenna and Mindy asking him to write a coronavirus-related song to the tune of The Office. “No not coronavirus lyrics. With made-up lyrics,” Chrissy said, when John announced that Jenna and Mindy asked him to write “coronavirus lyrics.” (Watch it on John Legend’s Instagram here.)

The performance consisted of John playing the piano as Chrissy sat on top of it with a glass of a rosé as the two sang the lyrics, “We’re in an office. We’re all in an office.” (Side note: Both Chrissy wore a towel and a head wrap and John wore a robe for the concert at the request of their followers.)

But The Office theme song wasn’t the only TV theme song the Legends covered. The couple also performed the Vanderpump Rules theme song, “Raise Your Glass” by Dena Deadly, which was a request from Bravo host Andy Cohen.

After performances of the theme songs, as well as fan-favorite tracks from John, such as “Everybody Knows” and “All of Me,” John and Chrissy ended the concert by encouraging fans to support the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, which provide support to those in need during the coronavirus crisis.

Before their Instagram Live concert, John announced on his Instagram Story and his Twitter that he planned to perform on the social media platform after Coldplay’s Chris Martin did the same on his Instagram. At the end of their concert, Chrissy and John also revealed that the following performers also have Instagram Live concerts planned: Miguel, Jhené Aiko, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth. Chrissy also named Ariana Grande as someone she’d love to watch sing on Instagram Live.

Who needs a tour when we have free concerts on Instagram?