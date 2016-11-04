John Legend’s New Music Video Stars Chrissy Teigen and Luna—and It’s So Sweet

At long last, John Legend’s new album, “Darkness and Light,” is almost here. And to get fans psyched, Legend has dropped his first single, “Love Me Now,” and will release the music video soon. For now, we have to content ourselves with a clip of the video Legend posted on Instagram, which is plenty—the song is so emotional, and watching Legend sing it to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their baby, Luna, is enough to make your ovaries hurt. Ow.

“Who’s gonna kiss you when I’m gone?” Legend croons. “I’m gonna love you now, like it’s all I have,” snuggling with his gorgeous supermodel wife and cutest baby ever. I mean, they get Luna on camera yawning. Which looks like this:

Can you even?!

The video features various couples being totally in love, alongside a bunch of cute Luna moments, while Legend and Teigen continue their reign as the most gorgeous couple anyone has ever seen.

Luna has been featured heavily on both of her parents’ Instagram accounts in her six months on Earth, and by giving her air time as the star of his first music video off the new album, Legend is cementing her status as a baby Legend in the making. Neither parent has been shy at all about featuring their baby online, so it makes sense that they’d choose to let her do her thang on camera for “Love Me Now.” And we couldn’t be happier to see her rocking out in all of her baby-Luna glory.

If you can’t wait any longer to listen to “Love Me Now” over and over, you can head to iTunes to pre-order the album—if you do, the single is available to download immediately. Sweet! Just like the video.