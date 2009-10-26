John Krasinski Fiance Emily Blunt Chooses John Galliano for Wedding Dress

Jim just married Pam on The Office, and in an adorable case of reality imitating fiction (that’s it, right?) the actor who plays him is getting real-life married, too. John Krasinski and fiance Emily Blunt, who played Emily in The Devil Wears Prada, are planning a small wedding with 50 of their closest friends for June 2010.

The location is yet to be decided, although they know they want to get married somewhere on the beach, but the bride has already decided on a custom-made John Galliano gown for the big day. Can it be pirate-themed?