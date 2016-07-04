John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Welcome Baby Daughter, Violet

Best Fourth of July present ever: A new baby! John Krasinski announced via Twitter this afternoon that he and wife Emily Blunt welcomed daughter Violet two weeks ago. “What better way to celebrate the 4th… than to announce our 4th family member!!! 2 weeks ago we met our beautiful daughter Violet,” Krasinski posted.

Apparently the Krasinski-Blunt family only names children after fancy-sounding colors: Violet joins older sister Hazel, who was born February 16, 2014. If they have a third, maybe they can name the baby Indigo.

Blunt had a low-key pregnancy, she told C Magazine earlier this year. “The first pregnancy is the most self-indulgent thing in the world because you get massages and prenatal yoga and hypnotherapy CDs,” Blunt said. “During this one I forget that I’m even pregnant. I’m hoisting a 2-year-old around!”

Krasinski told The Daily Beast how smitten he is with Blunt in an interview published this January. “The best days of my life started when I met my wife,” he said. “That’s the truth, it’s not just me saying it because it sounds nice on a card,” Krasinski, 36, told The Daily Beast. “She’s one of the coolest people, she’s so talented, she’s beautiful, and she’s certainly out of my league … When you’re lucky enough to meet your one person then life takes a turn for the best. It can’t get better than that.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!