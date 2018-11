John Hughes, the screenwriter, producer, and director died of a heart attack today in New York City at 59.

Hughes was best known for his work in the 1980s on films like “Sixteen Candles,” “The Breakfast Club,” “Pretty in Pink,” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” For many, Hughes’ work defined an entire generation.

He is survived by his wife Nancy and his two sons John and James.

[latimes.com]