John Galliano’s Trial Will Last 5 Hours, Be Open to Public

Although it was reported that John Galliano would continue to stay in rehab and not attend his trial, he will in fact be in the French court on Wednesday, according to Vogue UK.

The trial looks to be a media circus because the court is completely open to the public and press which maybe someone should reconsider. Although it is considered a “minor” case, three judges and no jury will preside over the hearing, which is said to last 4-5 hours with witnesses from both sides who were present during the fated evening speaking.

It is reported that if found guilty of “public insults based on origin, religious affiliation, race or ethnicity,” Galliano could face up to six months in prison and (EURO)22,500 ($31,000) in fines. You just have to wonder if any of that matters to him considering all he’s lost already.