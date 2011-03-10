John Galliano’s Lawyer Thinks No Comments Were Made, At All

I understand that a lawyer’s job is to defend their client, but I find it very hard to believe that means they’re suddenly deaf. Stephane Zerbib, John Galliano’s attorney is building his defense and it’s not looking promising. To begin he tells YNet News, “There are always those people who make a fuss but it’s very easy to judge without knowing the case.” And “I have no explanation. It could happen to any one of us. Anyone can go to a bar, drink a little and get into a fight with someone.” OK, that’s fair, I think we all know those people at least in college who have a couple cocktails and just like to yell at people.

He continues, “Its alcohol mixed with medications. You’re very vulnerable when you’re in this state. People who dont know the case can afford to say things and they all have opinions. It’s easy to talk, criticize, be appalled. But these people don’t know what really happened.” Ah, so the old, I was wasted, I don’t even know what happened defense. Hardly legitimate, but with that being said, no one is presuming that Galliano was in a right state of mind.

The interviewer goes on to say, “There have been anti-Semitic quotes in the press.” To which the lawyer responded, “Yes, that’s the complaint the woman filed.”

“And you still believe he never made such comments?” To which the lawyer said, “Yes.”

I’m confused, did no one show the lawyer the tape? Was it not audible? Is the tape not admissible in court? I think that lawyer just lawyered me, because I’m confused already.

Photo: Getty Images