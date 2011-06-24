John Galliano’s Court Case Gets Slammed on Conan O’Brien

John Galliano‘s highly publicized trial took place in Paris earlier this week, and although a number of industry insiders seem to have had a change of heart regarding his actionsThe New York Times‘ Cathy Horyn wrote a sincere blog post today on why he deserves a second chanceother media outlets weren’t so kind.

Conan O’Brien wasted no time in making light of the situation, and invited John’s “brother,” Joe, onto the show to stand up for his sibling who was obviously in the midst of some troubled times. Watch as the designer’s imaginary brother proclaims his innocence while sporting a series of hats that put the Royal Family’s fascinatorsand John Galliano’s infamous pirate capsto shame.

Video via Fashion Copious