John Galliano Was Fired From… John Galliano

John Galliano‘s fall from grace continues: WWD is reporting that the designer has been formally fired from his eponymous label, which was established in 1984 soon after his graduation from Central Saint Martins in London. Dior, which owns 91 percent of the Galliano house, currently has no plans to sell the brand, and has put the in-house design team at Gallianowhich shares members with Diorin charge of creating the upcoming collections. The legendary designer stands trial next month, but no matter what happens in that courtroom, it’s safe to say that the couturier’s quarter century-long career in fashion is officially over.

Do you think the Christian Dior SA board made the right move, or are they now just being dramatic?

Photo via Imaxtree