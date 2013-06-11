UPDATED: John Galliano Confirmed for Charlie Rose Interview

Following former Dior creative director John Galliano‘s epic fall from fashion grace in 2011 (videos surfaced showing the designer going on a wild anti-Semitic rank while drunk in Paris), he seems to be slowly staging his comeback. First, he was scheduled to teach a seminar at Parsons in New York, only to cancel the class at the last minute. And now, WWD is reporting that he’ll film his interview with talk show host Charlie Rose this week, with an air date that’s yet to be announced.

Galliano already did his interview with Vanity Fair, his first sober sit-down ever. The tale of Galliano’s life journey since he (rightfully) got in such major trouble has been nothing if not riveting: he spent time in rehab, was rumored to be designing a line for Topshop, got fired from his own company, and was finally (somewhat) welcomed back into the fashion community by Oscar de la Renta, who bizarrely partnered with the designer leading up to his Fall/Winter 2013 runway show in February.

Lots of fashion folks are wondering why Galliano would choose Charlie Rose for the big sit-down, and it seems De la Renta, once again, had a hand in that decision.

“Charlie Rose has a very close relationship with Oscar … Oscar had been talking to John about the possibility of doing an interview with Charlie,” Galliano’s publicist, Liz Rosenberg, told WWD.

We’ll keep you posted on when the Galliano interview with Charlie Rose is set to air. Maybe he’ll be a changed man, maybe not. But either way, we doubt he’ll be helming a Dior or a Topshop any time soon.

