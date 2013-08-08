John Galliano’s Future Might Be At Oscar De La Renta: Report

New York’s garment district is abuzz with speculation over John Galliano’s future, following a new report from WWD that Oscar de la Renta is in discussion with the controversial designer about creating a more permanent position for him at the storied American house.

In January, de la Renta garnered both praise and critisism over his decision to give the former Christian Dior designer a second chance by naming him “designer in residence” for a three week period. On Wednesday, the chief executive officer at the brand, Alex Bolen, released a statement saying: “As we have said before, we are deeply impressed with John’s talent and would love to find a way to work with him in the future. To date, we have not found that way.”

Along with fashion industry heavyweights like Anna Wintour and Condé Nast Chairman and CEO, Jonathan Newhouse, de la Renta has been a staunch defender of Galliano as an artist and as an individual, despite his anti-semitic tiarade nearly two and a half years ago. Earlier this year, he told WWD: “We all loved having John here in the studio and would like to find a way of having him here more often.”

That said, de la Renta made a point back in January of saying Galliano was not brought on in order to replace him down the line, as he plans on being at the helm of his brand for a long time to come.

We’re curious to see whether Galliano will be given another chance to shine without any scandals—a feat which isn’t easy for the designer who caused a media frenzy as recently as February when he wore an ensemble resembling Hasidic dress.

