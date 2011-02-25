John Galliano In Jail, Channeling Mel Gibson?

John Galliano may or may not have gotten in an altercation with a couple at a restaurant in the Marais District in Paris. He may or may not have assaulted them. He may or may not have gone all Mel Gibson on them and thrown some anti-Semitic slurs.

Reuters confirms that in the meantime Galliano has been suspended from his post at the luxury label, saying “Dior affirms with the utmost conviction its policy of zero tolerance towards any antisemitic or racist words or behaviour,” Dior chief executive Sidney Toledano said in a statement. “Pending the results of the inquiry, Christian Dior has suspended John Galliano from his responsibilities.”

A source tells Vogue UK though, that Kate’s wedding dress man of choice may have a different version, explaining to the mag, “We had a table at La Perle and John Galliano sat next to us.”

“He spoke to a couple at a nearby table to say ‘Cheers’ and they insulted him. An argument started and the police came, so Galliano’s bodyguard suggested that they should go to the police station to sort it out. He wasn’t ‘busted’ aggressively by police, it was very quiet and peaceful. I definitely didn’t hear him say anything anti-Semitic, or against any religion, it was all very calm.”

It seems all very he said, they said, but what we want to know is whether a certain Jewish Oscar nominee will still be willing to wear his dresses, even if she is a face of the brand.

Photo: Eric Ryan, Getty