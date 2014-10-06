John Galliano Has Been Named Creative Director of Maison Martin Margiela

Three years ago, famed fashion designer John Galliano was ousted from Christian Dior after making anti-semitic remarks at a Paris cafe that were caught on video, followed by an admission that a drug and alcohol problem was to blame. Since, the question du jour—at least among fashion insiders—has been whether he’ll make a return to fashion. The answer is a big yes, as the designer has just been named Creative Director of Paris-based Maison Martin Margiela.

“Margiela is ready for a new charismatic, creative soul,” Renzo Rosso, head of Margiela’s parent company OTB group, told Women’s Wear Daily. “John Galliano is one of the greatest undisputed talents of all time. I look forward to his return to create that fashion dream that only he can create.”

Galliano had held his post at Dior for 15 years shepherding in fashion trends like Geisha-like dressing, newspaper prints (famously worn by Sarah Jessica Parker on “Sex & the City”) and the famous saddle bag. During that time he earned the status as one of Vogue editor Anna Wintour’s favorite designers. Since losing his job at Dior, Galliano has been embattled in court cases, did a short stint at Oscar de la Renta, and created Kate Moss’ wedding dress.

As for what Galliano will do with avant-garde brand Maison Martin Margiela (which has been without its founder since 2009) only time will tell. Considering the label is famously a favorite of Kanye West, you can all but bet on a KimYe appearance front row when Galliano shows his first collection for the label during couture week in January.