John Galliano’s Tell-All Interview Will Become a Piece of Theater (With Puppets!)

Hey, there’s a sex guide starring Anna Wintour and Homer Simpson, so why shouldn’t there be a a six act play starring “Little John,” a marionette-version of John Galliano.

A 20-minute theatre piece that’s a stage adaptation (with puppets!) of the uncomfortable and seemingly scripted tell-all interview the ousted Dior designer gave on “Charlie Rose” last June exists, and it’s set to coincide with the release of the “fashion and power” themed fourth issue of Vestoj, a niche Paris-based fashion magazine.

Editor in chief Anja Aronowsky Cronberg told WWD, “Both Galliano and Rose appeared to be acting out some very clearly defined roles, with very little scope for improvisation.” As for the play, she said it aims to explore, “the power of the media and about the fact that the story we are being told is seldom the actual story of importance.”

At least “Little John” looks dashing in an outfit based on the Napoleon-like ensemble Galliano wore to take his bow following his well-received 2007 couture show. This particular show will bow Dec. 10 at the Silencio nightclub in Paris, and will make its way to the London College of Fashion February 4.

Interestingly enough, just yesterday Vogue U.K. announced Galliano would be guest-editing their December issue featuring Kate Moss. Not only is Moss the cover girl and the designer’s muse, but she’s also recently joined the masthead as a contributing editor. Could the it-girl have pulled some strings?