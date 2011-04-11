John Galliano Called A F*cking Racist On Way Home From Rehab

It’s not often that fashion designers get heckled and chased by the Hollywood paparazziunless you count Victoria Beckham and the Olsen twinsbut John Galliano‘s anti-Semitic rant that surfaced during Fashion Week has turned him into an infamous global celebrity. TMZ cameras caught the ex-Dior creative director arriving at LAX airport yesterdayperhaps on the way home from his rehab treatment in Arizonaand one of the photographers wastes no time shouting “f*cking racist” at the designer. Galliano kept his mouth shut and seemed unfazed by the onslaught, but perhaps he’s keeping his comments to himself until his May 12 court date in Paris.