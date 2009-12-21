John Galliano Book Releases in Time for the Holidays (Plus the 10 Best Coffee Table Books to Give)

Fashion photographer Roxanne Lowit‘s latest publication, Backstage Dior, is any fashion lover’s dream. As one of the first photographers to capture the backstage scene, Lowit quickly found her niche by capturing some of her much-coveted glimpses into the inner workings of a John Galliano fashion show on film. Beginning as a textile designer, Lowit would lens her creations coming down the catwalk, but eventually found that her true passions were for photography.

According to Lowit, her adoration for Galliano stems from his ability to combine fashion and fantasy in a way that always leaves her slightly short of breath. She describes Backstage Dior to the Times as “a visual collection of my favorite Dior moments from 1997 to the present day.” To gain entry into Roxanne Lowit’s desirable world, check out Backstage Dior, $129, at barnesandnoble.com.



Here are 10 other coffee table favorites:

1. To India With Love, From New York to Mumbai by Waris Ahluwalia, Tina Mojwani and Mortimer Singer, $34.65, at amazon.com.



Compiled by Waris Ahluwalia, Tina Mojwani, and Mortimer Singer, To India With Love is a scrapbook of fond memories, stories, and photographs from various people’s experiences in India. Contributors include Francesco Clemente, Natalie Portman, and Cynthia Rowley. This publication came with a purpose; it is meant to raise funds and awareness for the 2008 Mumbai attacks as all proceeds go to helping those who were devestated by these unfortunate events.

2. The World In Vogue: People, Parties, Places by Hamish Bowles and Alexander Kotur, $47.25, at amazon.com.



A compilation of 300 photos taken from the pages of Vogue (and even some that were unfit for print) that encapsulate all that is worth remembering from the past four decades. Moments include everything from the best dressed celebrities at various red carpet events, to rare glimpses of the properties of the social elite. Anyone who’s anyone, and anywhere worth being, are all featured.

3. In the Spirit of Capri by Pamela Fiori, $29.70, at amazon.com.



A good motivator to save up that hard earned cash, or perhaps a wistful reminder of vacation days past, this book pays homage to the Italian island of Capri. Pamela Fiori paints a vivid picture of the island paradise through her inspiring words and images.

4. My Wonderful World of Fashion by Nina Chakrabarti, $13.57, at amazon.com.



Part book, part coloring book, and all fun, this is one of the more interactive coffee table books on the list. With page after page offering space for your own design conceptions, pattern ideas, snippets of fashion history, and trivia, the book is a way for you to learn, create, and express ideas amongst your friends and guests.

5. The Private World of Yves Saint Laurent & Pierre Berge by Robert Murphy and photographed by Ivan Terestchenko, $95, at barnesandnoble.com.



Ever wonder how an acclaimed designer designs their personal abode? Robert Murphy and photographer Ivan Terestchenko attempt to answer your burning question with a look into the various properties of Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Berge. The photos were taken after the designer’s death in 2008 and include such esteemed locations as their Moroccan Villa and Parisian apartment.

6. The Gospel According to Coco Chanel: Life Lessons From the World’s Most Elegant Woman by Karen Karbo, $19.95, at barnesandnoble.com.



Who better to learn from than pioneer fashionista herself, Coco Chanel. Karen Karbo creates an easy-to-follow guide through the world of Chanel including the designer’s steps to self-creation, theories of style, femininity, passion, success, and of course, living with the utmost fashion sense. A great conversation starter and definitely one to read aloud at your next girls night–a must have for your coffee table.

7. Vintage Cocktails by Brian Van Flandern, $31.50, at amazon.com.



As a michelin three-star mixologist, Brian Van Flandern is definitely someone to listen to when it comes to making a pristine cocktail. Perfect for parties, girls nights, or a romantic date at home, this book is sure to leave you intrigued, entertained, and slightly overserved.

8. Avedon Fashion 1944-2000 by Vincent Aletti, Phillip Garner, Willis Hartshorn, and Carol Squiers. Photographs by Richard Avedon, $76, at barnesandnoble.com.



One of the most influential fashion photographers of the 21st century, Richard Avedon has compiled his most noteworthy photographs and paired them with the word stylings of Aletti, Garner, Hartshorn, and Squiers to create a coffee table favorite.

9. Heads On and We Shoot: The Making of Where the Wild Things Are by Dave Eggers, Spike Jonze, and the Editors of McSweeney’s, $21.35, at barnesandnoble.com.



We loved the book, and the movie was venerated as an artistic success, so as things go, how it was all created will inevitably be both intriguing and an ultimate conversation starter. Whether you bond with guests over childhood memories from the original book or from shared viewings of the feature film, this book provides the ties to how it all came together.

10. Tim Burton by Jenny He and Ron Magliozzi, $19.95, at momastore.org.



Coinciding with his MoMA exhibition comes the book Tim Burton, which examines Burton’s dual careers as artist and filmmaker and follows his evolution from childhood drawings, to concept illustrations, film snapshots, and even…puppets? Something you could only get from Tim Burton, and entertaining to say the least.