John Galliano Accessories Now Available

This year, we celebrate 25 years of the house of John Galliano. In honor of this amazing achievement, the house has decided to expand. In the works are a children’s wear collection as well as fragrance and fine jewelry collections. This week he debuts his eyewear collection titled, Les Biches. Galliano’s signature color combinations: ice blues, silver lamés, powder pinks, and lemons will all appear in the collection. The Paris boutique will house the style below as well as sixteen additional ones for spring. The collection will be available in Miami, the first week in November.

Teaming up with Morellato, Galliano will also launch a line of watches. The style of the watches will be paralleled to many of Galliano’s runway designs, mixing a 1930s theatrical spin, with special attention to detail and beauty. There will be 28 pieces in total, and are rumored to be out by Christmas.