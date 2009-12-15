John Galliano 2009: Launching Mens Line (Plus 12 Perfect Gifts for Fashion-Obsessed Guys)

Along with fashion forward men everywhere, we’re counting down the days until John Galliano shows his first ever menswear line at Milan Fashion Week, on January 18, 2010. Comprised of outerwear, knitwear, shirts,leather jackets, jeans, and accessories, the line is going to be geared towards the 18 to 35-year-old demographic.

We’re inspired by Galliano’s never-ending creativity and efforts to push the envelope in not one, but four other high-fashion labels, so here is a gift guide designed for guys who appreciate fashion just as much as we do.

Bottega Veneta Dark Navy Nero Marco Polo Large Travel Tote, $840, andTruffle Toro Bag, $1,980, at Bottegaveneta.com.

Lanvin Patent Toe Suede Sneakers, $479.10, at Luisaviaroma.com.

Burberry Trench 19 with Warmer, $1895, and Modern Fit Trench Coat, $1695,at Burberry.com.

Salvatore Ferragamo Leather Dress Belt in black and brown, $280 each, at saksfifthavenue.com.

James Perse Light Weight V Neck in gray and white, $50 each, at Jamesperse.com.

Steven Alan Long Wool Scarf in blue plaid and brown houndstooth, $78 each, at Stevenalan.com.

Steven Alan Fall Trilby in Charcoal and BrownHerringbone Tweed, $98 each, at Stevenalan.com.



Vince Pullovers in navy and black, $175 each, at Barneys.com.



Cartier Santos 100 Watch, $6250, and Large Santos Steel Watch, $5825, at Bergdorfgoodman.com.





Dolce & Gabbana Classic Suit in black and charcoal, $1,395 each, at Bergdorfgoodman.com.

Gucci Silk Bow Tie, $140, and Stefano Ricci Tonal-Scroll Tie, $570,at Bergdorfgoodman.com.

Prada Patent Card Case, $150, and Stud Wallet, $365,at Bergdorfgoodman.com.

